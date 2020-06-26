I was working on a client and I asked him, “When you are driving, how do you turn your head to look back at traffic?” He was silent for a moment and said, “I turn my whole body.”
Losing range of motion in your neck, shoulders and hips is quite common as you age. It happens slowly—you barely even notice it. The muscles slowly start tightening over the years… until one day you find yourself moving your whole body to turn, twist or reach.
Keeping your muscle fibers lengthened and flexible is very important, especially as we age. When we keep our muscles flexible and lengthened you can prevent injuries such as muscle tears, strains, sprains and pulled muscles.
Stretching is important, but you do stretch. Why isn’t it helping? Often, when we stretch our own bodies, we hold our muscles tight while we try to stretch them, which isn’t always helpful. Also, stretching properly isn’t always done.
While in a massage, your body is in a neutral position. A massage therapist can do PNF stretches on a particular muscle which will help muscular strengthening, stability, neuromuscular control, as well as mobility and coordination. We can do joint mobilization techniques, Shiatsu or Thai stretching techniques as well. In addition, MFT works on lengthening the muscle fibers.
Range of motion is very important to keep you mobile and flexible, to prevent accidents and injuries. Keep your muscles flexible and lengthened by getting a regular monthly massage.
If you are interested in a therapeutic massage, please call (520) 771-1514 for an appointment. I am located at MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, 15920 North Oracle Road, Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (across from the Golden Goose). Visit www.mymendingplace.com for more information
New at MEND: Realign · Rebuild · Relax
MEND is embracing the Fundamental Lifestyle Approach to helping you achieve your goals. With this approach, you will receive individualized plans, pictures and instruction on what will be best for you and your Fundamental Lifestyle.
Small group classes are $15. Drop-In membership pricing available.
Re-Align Every Monday at 4 p.m., up to four spots available.
In this class, you will:
- Focus on your challenges
- Explore the distribution of weight in your feet
- Explore you range of motion within various body parts
- Re-Align your head-tail connection
- Finding Balance
Re-Build Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., up to four spots available.
In this class, you will:
- Focus on your challenges
- Strengthening your core
- Finding Balance
Re-Lax Every Saturday at 11 a.m., up to four spots available.
Personal Training is available.