This month, we’ll make some recommendations to make functioning with Parkinson’s a little easier. Clothing that has a smooth finish inside and out is easier to get on and off. Pants that have a smooth finish are easier for sliding forward on a chair and getting up. Jeans restrict walking and other side to side moves especially when they have gotten too loose and are way down on the hips.
Thin socks help to feel the ground better as well as light weight shoes. Loosely tied shoes when the heel flops are like walking with the brakes on; leaving your energy on the ground. Picking up your knees when you walk helps with larger steps and helps lift the posture.
To improve movement in bed, a bottom satin sheet helps the ability to turn, as well as satin pajamas in or gown in addition sleep hygiene is very beneficial. Sleep disturbances are a common problem with Parkinson’s talk to your movement specialist.
We will be incorporating a new modality in our classes called Enerchi by SilverSneakers, is tai chi inspired and has benefits that sources like “Harvard and the Mayo clinic recommend for those with conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and Parkinson’s disease, regular practice of tai chi has shown potential for improving quality of life and functional capacity.“ This modality allows for standing and seated versions of the Forms.
Dr Ospina will present and answer questions. So, save the Date for Thursday, April 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Craft room #3.