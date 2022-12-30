The start of the New Year is a perfect time to reflect on new goals, and new intentions. Getting Reiki sessions can help you prepare for the exciting days ahead. And difficult days that might come. Can’t wait to start the year right? A Reiki session should be on top of your list.

Originating in Japan, Reiki is a precise method of connecting the energy that is all around us with the body’s innate powers of healing and relaxation.

The word in itself means “Universal Life Force Energy”. When our life force energy is low, our mindset begins to get negative, our body becomes prone to sickness, and we lose our zest for life.

Reiki healing sessions feature a treatment through laying on hands to assist in removing blocked energy. Each session aims to heal a person wholly—physically, mentally emotionally and spiritually.

The New Year comes with new chances that’ll allow us to become better with our goals, with time management, with our health, with our relationship with our family and friends. However, we sometimes enter the new year with old negative feelings.

A Reiki session paves the way to fresh starts. This may sound like a big claim, but Reiki can help us set our lives in order.

Reiki can help us have a positive outlook. When our mind is healed, we become more positive. This can cause us to look at setbacks in a more proactive way. A positive outlook also improves our perception of others—we become more patient and more understanding. Safe to say that Reiki can save you from getting caught up with life’s negativities.

Reiki can help us achieve our fitness goals. Living healthier is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions but let’s face it—it’s one of the hardest goals. A healing session improves balance and well-being—you tend to choose healthy, and stick to a lifestyle change consistently.

Reiki can help us become goal getters. Reiki is known to increase vibrational levels that give way to us realizing our life’s purpose. Have you had experiences when you want to achieve something so bad, but your fear, anxiety, and overall outlook prevents you from achieving it? The negative energy you’re feeling might be getting in the way.

A Reiki Master can assist you in removing that blocked energy. When positivity flows in us, we become more responsible with our time, we’re more focused, and we’re more apt to have a happier, healthier life.

Reiki is a gift that keeps on giving. There’s nothing more that says “I wish you a more prosperous New Year ahead” than the gift of Reiki session.