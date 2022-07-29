The most common comment I get as a massage therapist is, “Wow, I did not realize how bad my muscles are, until you started working on them. How did that happen?”

The truth is this, humans are creatures of habit. We sleep in the same position, we get up and have our routine, we go to work and do the same thing, our workouts, exercise, and activities tend to be the same. All these things contribute to the repetitive motions of our muscles and our muscles love it. They know exactly how to move each day. They do not need to move any more or less or in any direction they haven’t moved over and over, year after year.

Have you every woken up with a crick in your neck? Twisted funny and suddenly your low back is in pain? Changed up your workout and suddenly your whole body is in pain? That is because you have trained your muscles so well, that they have no flexibility when going out of their repetitive zone.

As you age, the muscle gets less and less flexible. As you retire and try new activities, your body gets a little more achy and stiff, due to your repetitive motions from your past. Those motions get imbedded in your muscle memory and they start making injury and pain more prominent.

Injuries happen due to repetitive motion and patterns imbedded in:

Pulls and tears in muscles

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Low back Pain

Hip Pain

Plantar Fasciitis

Shoulder Injuries

Neck Pain

Sprains and Strains

Regular massage therapy helps break those muscle patterns. It took years to imbed those patterns and memories into your body, so one massage will not take them out. However, regular massage can start teaching those muscle how to release and relax. Flexibility and proper blood flow will help in preventative maintenance. Pain will lesson as your muscles learn to release pain patterns.

Over time, your muscles will relearn how to respond appropriately when you fall, twist differently or sleep funny. Massage will continuously keep those muscles ready and more flexible. You don’t have to have those aches and pains from aging!

You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.