Vital Moves has been operating in the HOA-1 Fitness Center for over 25 years. Janis Bottai, owner/director, is the spark plug who has motivated SaddleBrooke residents to be the best they can be by offering a wide variety of restorative and health-focused classes to our community. With her expertly trained instructors, residents can be assured they will find the perfect class or classes to suit their personal needs. Cardio drumming and zumba, active alternatives that benefit the heart, TRX, core and strength training that help build and maintain your body, and Pilates and Yoga, which activate and center upon your inner self, are but a few of those offered. Yoga is also an excellent, proven practice to lessen stress and hypertension.
Sue Murphy is one of the many expert leaders for Vital Moves who practices and teaches Gentle Yoga on Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m., Restorative Yoga on Friday at 11 a.m., and Men's Stretch on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.. Sue's interest in Yoga began at the magical age of 40 when she discovered the Scaravelli yoga method, which works with the wave of breath, gravity and spine extension. In 2001, she became a 200 hr. Yoga Alliance Priya Yoga teacher, followed in 2002 by attending the Ayurvedic Institute in Albuquerque, where she became a certified Ayuryoga instructor.
Sue approaches all her classes from the heart, with a sense of humor to guide you along your way. She believes that having fun is a key ingredient for enjoying the process. Sue provides a relaxed atmosphere, no pain is allowed, and she always ends the hour with a positive reading or thought to take back out into the world. She believes that "Yoga must not be practiced to control the body—it is the opposite! It must bring freedom to the body-all the freedom it needs. Movement is the song of the body."
For more information about Vital Moves and all the many fitness and restorative classes, like Yoga, that are offered, contact Janis by phoned at (520) 850-4089, or by email at vitalmoves25@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on their website, vitalmoves.net "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live in."