Who We Are

SaddleBrooke residents who recognize the need in our community for a caring place of support and education for those currently experiencing hearing loss or those beginning to research this topic for themselves or a loved one.

What We Do

  1. Meet monthly for information sharing and education. Occasionally a PhD student from the University of Arizona Audiology Dept. is available for questions. The last half hour is open time for one-on-one conversation and information sharing.
  2. Submit articles for SaddleBrooke newspapers covering hearing loss topics, personal testimonials, or announcing upcoming events.
  3. Advocate for better technical support in SaddleBrooke facilities for those living with hearing loss.

What We Are Not

Our group is not a referral center, but we do help you with a variety of resources in our community.

When/Where Do We Meet

We meet the second Friday monthly, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in HOA-2 Mountain View Sonoran Room or Via Zoom.

Questions/Zoom Information

