Who We Are
SaddleBrooke residents who recognize the need in our community for a caring place of support and education for those currently experiencing hearing loss or those beginning to research this topic for themselves or a loved one.
What We Do
- Meet monthly for information sharing and education. Occasionally a PhD student from the University of Arizona Audiology Dept. is available for questions. The last half hour is open time for one-on-one conversation and information sharing.
- Submit articles for SaddleBrooke newspapers covering hearing loss topics, personal testimonials, or announcing upcoming events.
- Advocate for better technical support in SaddleBrooke facilities for those living with hearing loss.
What We Are Not
Our group is not a referral center, but we do help you with a variety of resources in our community.
When/Where Do We Meet
We meet the second Friday monthly, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in HOA-2 Mountain View Sonoran Room or Via Zoom.
Questions/Zoom Information
- Contact Jennifer Jefferis at jenjefferis4u@gmail.comor or call (360) 909-6212.
- Reach out to Lyle Larson at lllarson72@gmail.com or call (360) 910-5691.
- Contact Dick Kroese at dkkroese@wbhsi.netor or call (520) 204-0968