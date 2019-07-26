The Brain Balance Link!
"For Parkinson's Disease, MS and neuropathy, poor movement and function are a major symptom. Increased fall risk, reduction in independence, compromised dynamic stability, these place a heavy burden on the individual and their families." Dr. Emily Splichal DPM,MS Human Movement
Brain optimization to Enhance Movement and reduce Falls starts with using the reticular activating system (RAS) to wake up the brain, so the brain can learn, have cognition and make movement. Linked to the RAS are the eyes & ears, and the tongue ligaments are linked to the vestibular system, such as yawning,pushing tongue on pallet, rubbing by the ears. The basal ganglia not only produces dopamine or not/less it also impacts the oculomotor movements (eye movements). The next major system is the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) Breath. The aim is to get diaphragmatic breathing . Without proper breath one cannot be stable. To reach diaphragmatic breathing inhale through the nose with closed lips, feel the air go up the nose, down the throat, into the lungs, down into the belly and reverse out the nose or the mouth. Rounded shoulders inhibit full breathing. From this point use the feet to curl the toes (called short foot), spread the toes, lift the toes, employ a sensory surface to keep the brain alert. All this contributes to proprioception your brain knowing acurately where and what you body and extremities are doing.
Reference: 479_FutureOfFallReductionProgramming by Dr Emily Splichal
October 15, 2019 Thursday 1:30 PM HOA! craft ctr #3 Dr Ospina to speak about Parkinson's and answer questions.
