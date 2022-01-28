Eight Questions to Making Behavior change Stick When Dealing with Parkinson’s or Chronic Condition
- Are you looking to change a specific behavior?
- Are you willing to make this behavior change a top priority?
- Have you tried to change this behavior before?
- Do you believe there are inherent risks/dangers associated with not making this behavior change?
- Are you committed to making this change even though it may prove challenging?
- Do you have support for making this change from friends, family, and loved ones?
- Besides health reasons, do you have other reasons for wanting to change this behavior?
- Are you prepared to be patient with yourself if you encounter obstacle, barrier, and/or setbacks?
When dealing with any chronic conditions there are often behaviors that can improve the quality of life.
In Neurological Pain Education the quote is “Movement is the best Pain killer in the World,” supported by science. Staying hydrated also helps reduce pain itself and helps distribute medication in the body.
Twenty-minutes hot, and 20 minutes cold can be helpful to bring circulation to the area and the cool helps reduce inflammation. Depending on what is going on K-tape can help with sprains and bruises. Consult you provider and when getting Physical therapy consider it a new lease on life: put you heart into it and really do it at home as you are guided. Continue to move after therapy! This will help and keep your body functioning at optimum! Eat well and rest well too! Have a wonderful 2022!
Our classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. in HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Room 3. Visiting two days a week really are not enough and members would benefit greatly participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
Save the Date for Thursday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. for a presentation by Dr. Larson NEURO SURGEON at UMC Banner! Snacks will be provided.
- Visit silversneakers.com/ to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
- Go to uhcrenewactive.com/home for AARP United Healthcare and other Insurance plans!
- Head over to silverandfit.com/ for Blue cross and other Insurance plans.
Vice President is Hans Von Michaelis who can be reached by phone at (303) 549-4480. The club member annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3. FREE ASSESSMENTS! Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! Now a Health & Wellness Coach W54776. Check out https://www.pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.
Reach out to BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer Vera Shury by phone at (520) 275-8755 or send an email to vera@libertyscience.com.