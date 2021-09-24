Save the date for Thursday, October 21 and reserve your seat to listen to Neurologist Dr Maria Ospina. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neurologist-dr-maria-ospina-presenter-and-questions-tickets-169636414081.
Frontal Plane: Abs Above and Below the Belt
As we let our muscles decline (sarcopenia) and look down on the floor rounding our back and leaning forward, our organs slip into our abdomen to fill the loose pouch—along with junk food weight gain! So, last month we worked on posture improvement. This month lest address the Core and Frontal Plane.
- Stand with feet together in squat position, hands together at heart center, turn at waist and look over your shoulder, hold for 5 slow exhales pulling in you abs. Repeat five times on each side to start, work up to eight, then 12, then 15 two times.
- Sit on the very front of a chair, have weights in hands with hands together in front; lean back inhale abs relaxed, start abs in tight exhale turn and bring weights to hip on one side, hold one breath, bring back to center on the inhale: repeat on other side. Switch from side to side; Repeat five times on each side to start, work up to eight, then 12, then 15 two times.
- Modified Plank: Hands and Elbows on counter, chair, or floor; brink shoulders directly above elbows. hips down (not an A position) look straight, ears above shoulder, shoulder above hips, above knees above ankles in a straight plank like line! (hence the name plank). Inhale into lungs with abs relaxed, start exhale, pull in all abs and hold to the count of 15. Work up to a count of 90. More risky: lean on each side (not shown) after the forward plank.
Always keep your sternum up, those of you who have done boot camp know what I mean. f not breath into lungs and feel front of chest lift. For posture, this is better than pulling your shoulders back and jutting your chin. Come to class to learn more. AND HAVE FUN!
Our are Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center, room 3. Please note that two days a week are really not enough, and members would benefit greatly participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
- Go to https://www.silversneakers.com/ to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
- Check out https://uhcrenewactive.com/home for AARP United Healthcare and other Insurance plans!
- For Blue cross and other insurance plans, go to https://www.silverandfit.com/.
Our Club President is Hans Von Michaelis; (303) 549-4480. Annual club dues are $10. For Parkinson’s info and support, visit https://www.pmdalliance.org/. BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer: Vera Shury: (520) 275-8755; vera@libertyscience.com.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3. (Next to the Gift shop.)
All are welcome!