The Plasticity of the brain is the important issue to concentrate on because it is the HOPE that can open the idea to recovery, especially when it is supported with exercise which provides the evidence of improvement and competency.

For some overcoming or reversing falling backwards without warning is a slow and arduous process, safe repetition and strength training are producing results. Practicing and using self-awareness with self-reminders of the progress being made help anchor the safe ability to use what has been learned.

Having FUN with activities like the Flying circus at the end of class makes it even more worthwhile.

Our Vice President is Hans Von Michaelis who can be reached by phone at (303) 549-4480. The club member annual dues are $10.

Listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA01 Art & Craft Center, room 3. Next to the Gift shop. Neuro conditions are welcome! Health & Wellness Coach W54776. Visit pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.

Our BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer is Vera Shury who can be reached by phone at (520) 275-8755 or by email at vera@libertyscience.com.