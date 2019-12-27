Any SaddleBrooke resident is welcome to attend this introductory lesson. The focus of the introductory lesson is to allow people of all ages and skills to have the opportunity to get on the court and play this fun, phenomenal, full of good time’s game.
At the end of the Intro Lesson, participants will have the knowledge of the basics of the game and be encouraged to join SPA and continue with the Assisted Play program.
The only prerequisite or “must have” for the Intro lesson is an interest in learning a new sport and the desire to have fun and do your personal best. You do not have to be a member of SPA to take the Intro Lesson. SPA will have a table at the RAC Fair on Sat. January 25th where you can register and learn more about the fastest growing sport for active adults in America!
For additional information and to secure a spot for a one-time lesson, please contact Shawne Cryderman via email at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or call him at (520) 818-2690.
One-time lesson available on the following:
Lesson DATES:
- Mondays on either January 27 OR February 3, 10 or 17
- Thursdays on either February 13 and 20
- Fridays on either January 31 or February 7
TIME:
1 p.m.–3 p.m.
LOCATION:
Pickleball Courts 4, 5, and 6 at The RidgeView Courts
COST:
$10 Payable the day of the lesson in cash (exact amount) or by check made out to SPA.
Please wear non-marking tennis shoes – no sandals or flip flops, and a visor/cap, sunglasses and sunscreen. Bring water with you to stay hydrated!
**Paddles and pickleballs will be provided. We suggest you do not purchase a paddle prior to attending the lesson since not all paddles are SPA approved.