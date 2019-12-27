“A great swim clinic” is the way participants describe the free “Let’s Swim” Clinic that is offered as a service to the community by the SaddleBrooke Swim Club. This last October, the clinic was the fourteenth clinic that the club has given at the Desert View pool. Each clinic has had a full enrollment of 24 participants that receive expert instruction by the seven swim club volunteers that are on deck each session. All the instructors are certified coaches or instructors with many years of experience teaching swimming. Over 200 residents have taken advantage of the free clinics over the past four years. There is never any cost or obligation associated with these clinics.
The “Let’s Swim” clinic was created by club members to support the sport of swimming in the SaddleBrooke community. The swim club members fully understand the benefit of swimming as an exercise to rehabilitate injuries, provide a safe aerobic opportunity, and stimulate mental awareness. In the effort to encourage more residents to enjoy and utilize our lap pools, the club members volunteer their time to teach these classes. The six classes that make up the clinic focus on developing more comfort and efficiency in the water. Numerous drills are taught that students can take with them to use when swimming on their own to continue to work on form and efficiency.
Clinics are held Wednesdays and Fridays, one hour each day for three weeks. There is a volunteer coach for each lane from the Swim club and no more than four swimmers per lane which provides lots of individual attention for each participant. If you are interested in participating in the next clinic which will be in March, sign up at Saddlebrookeswimclub@gmail.com. Preregistration is required. Classes fill quickly, so sign up early to guarantee yourself a spot!