Thanks to you, the SaddleBrooke Alzheimer's Prevention Screening Event was the biggest they've had throughout the United States.

We had the largest audience for the speaker's portion of the event!

We had the highest number of participants for screening!

They were able to bring in extra nurses so we could screen even more people!

The nurses and doctors loved SaddleBrooke, our wonderful facilities, and our people!

This event was put together on very short notice for us. There was such a quick turn around that we could not even get articles in the papers. But thanks to your support, we pulled it off! Patti and I are so grateful for your interest and support! Thank you!