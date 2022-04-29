Thanks to you, the SaddleBrooke Alzheimer's Prevention Screening Event was the biggest they've had throughout the United States.

  • We had the largest audience for the speaker's portion of the event!
  • We had the highest number of participants for screening!
  • They were able to bring in extra nurses so we could screen even more people!
  • The nurses and doctors loved SaddleBrooke, our wonderful facilities, and our people!

This event was put together on very short notice for us. There was such a quick turn around that we could not even get articles in the papers. But thanks to your support, we pulled it off! Patti and I are so grateful for your interest and support! Thank you!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.