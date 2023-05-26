If you’ve attended the Health Fair in years past, you know this is an event you absolutely don’t want to miss! If you haven’t attended in the past, know that this is a free smorgasbord of health information and health screenings that includes dozens of local health care providers.

The date for this year’s Health Fair is Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to renovation work being done at HOA-1 this fall, the Health Fair this year will take place only at the MountainView Clubhouse.

It’s never too early to volunteer for the morning of the Health Fair. Volunteers work 90-minute shifts so that they too can enjoy the Health Fair. It’s a fun and easy way to contribute to one of the largest annual volunteer events in SaddleBrooke. For more information about volunteering, email sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.