Mark your calendars and remind your traveling friends and neighbors that the 2020 Health Fair will be Saturday, October 24. This date is later than usual and may allow more people to attend this always popular event.
After you’ve marked your calendars, consider adding volunteering at the Health Fair to your “To Do” lists. It takes less than two hours on the day of the fair and a short orientation prior to the fair. It’s that easy and it’s fun.
If you want to be on the list of volunteers, please e-mail Dave Mersy, Volunteer Coordinator at djmersy@gmail.com. You will be hearing from him later this year.
For the latest SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness activities, go to sbseniors.org.