Medicare Seminar – October 15
Speaker: Gary Anderson, Medicare Insurance Educator
Medicare Open Enrollment is October 15 to December 7. With 40 Medicare Advantage plans, 11 Medicare Supplement plans (also known as Medigap plans), and 50 prescription drug plans to choose from, how can you know the best one for you?
The objective of this educational seminar is to make Medicare options crystal clear, so that you come away knowing your rights, options, and entitlements, which then helps you make informed decisions that will best meet your health insurance needs. The information shared is exactly what Mr. Anderson presents when he speaks as an educational speaker to health care professionals at Northwest Medical Center, Urgent Care Centers, Community Centers in Green Valley and Casa Grande, Financial Organizations, as well as in earlier presentations here in SaddleBrooke.
Some of the questions and concerns regarding Medicare he hears most from people who attend his seminars are:
- I feel overwhelmed by all the mail I receive, and decisions I need to make, especially when I first become eligible for Medicare.
- What’s better – Medigap or Medicare Advantage plans?
- What will my insurance rates be 5 to 10 years from now?
- Can I switch between plans in the future? If so … are there penalties? Restrictions?
- How is healthcare reform affecting Medicare? Are some products in Medicare being cut?
- Which insurance companies can I trust the most?
Come early. Mr. Anderson’s prior sessions have been very well attended.
Date: Tuesday, October 15
Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: MountainView Main Ballroom
THIS IS NOT A SALES PRESENTATION