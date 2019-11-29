The 23rd annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Walkathon held on Saturday, October 26 raised $25,150, a 37 percent increase over last year. This success is due to the efforts of 350 registered walkers, 22 corporate sponsors, eight individual sponsors and 38 hardworking volunteers. The weather was ideal and due careful planning by the SBCO Events Committee, everyone was able to enjoy the morning’s walk and hearty breakfast.
This year the walkers included 75 students, teachers and parents from the Mammoth-San Manuel School District and Sycamore Canyon Academy. Some 44 employees of Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter, a corporate sponsor of the Walkathon, also brought their 22 children to the event. Five teens who benefit from SBCO’s Teen Closet served as volunteers, working on the safety team and assisting with door prizes.
Event organizers noted that many first-time walkers participated in the event, including new residents. SBCO extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported in this year’s Walkathon, whether as a participant, sponsor or volunteer.
The funds raised through the Walkathon will be used to support a wide range of food, clothing and education programs that benefit youngsters living in nearby communities. To learn more about SBCO’s programs or to request a free membership, please visit our website at community-outreach.org.