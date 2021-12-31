All I hear about is self-care and how important it is, but do you even know what they are talking about and why everyone is constantly talking about it?
I come from an age of hard work. A time when you don’t stop and smell the roses, take a hike, meditate, or get a massage. Those things were luxuries. Taking care of myself meant that I would fall asleep to reading a book or eating an orange if I felt a cold coming on. There was no scheduling of a yoga class or getting a facial or making sure my muscles were flexible and healthy. I had to take care of everyone else!
So why is everyone so fixated on Self Care?
Deterioration. Deterioration of our minds our bodies, our souls, and our energy.
We have learned through watching prior generations that aging is not nice, but we all have to go through it. At about 40, we really start feeling it and thinking about retirement. So, we plan. We find a financial advisor. Start really making sure our teeth are in good shape, we go to our regular doctor check-ups and think, “hey…I’m doing pretty good!” Yes… I still have an insanely stressful job, I sit in traffic, I’m stressed about paying the bills, maybe family issues; but I just need to get to retirement, and I’ll be good!
However, we forgot one very important thing: wear and tear on our bodies, our minds, and our spirit. By the time we get to 65, our low backs are killing us, our knees are barely hanging on and we can’t remember why we walked into a room. That world cruise is not looking as exciting, because it’s painful to walk and all your retirement savings is going towards doctor bills and pain management. This is not how you envisioned retirement.
So, what can you do right now to improve your energy levels? Your stress levels? Your mind? Your concentration? Your body? SELF CARE. Even if you are 60, 70 80 or 90. It’s never too late to start!
Regular Meditation, Acupuncture, Thai Chi, Massage and Yoga can help calm your sympathetic nervous system. This is your fight or flight reaction. When your sympathetic nervous system is constantly on high, it affects your brain, your muscles, your digestive system, your immune system, your nervous system and more. Slowly making it harder and harder for them to work properly over time. Taking time to stop, reflect and properly take yourself out of “the grind” is so important.
Regular Bodywork, massage, exercise, hiking, walking and movement can help break those muscle patterns which cause injury. Pulls, strains, torn muscles all can be minimized and even prevent these injuries.
Self-care is about maximizing your best years. It’s about knowing that the aging process is not kind to us, but you can at least manage it by taking care of yourself. Making sure you can be active and enjoy your retirement years! Take care of yourself!
You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.