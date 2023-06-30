What is self-esteem and self-confidence? And how do I get it? There are four pillars that can help to get you there.

Healthy self-esteem encompasses the self-confidence to trust oneself; to have an inner knowing that one can make a smart decision and that one can handle things that life brings your way.

There are those moments when doubt rises in one’s mind, and self-esteem plummets. At such times the important thing to remember is that 95 percent of negative thoughts, anxiety and fears do not come true.

Pillar One — Optimism. Argue with your thinking and often when you really analyze objective facts you may have to admit that the doubts and fears are exaggerated or unfounded. Try to remember a difficult situation that you handled. Be a detective about your mood, are you in a good emotional place or is it possible you feel depressed.

Consult with a trusted friend, relative or a professional. Suffering in silence does not help improve the situation. Meditation can help to bring you into the present moment and open your mind.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Pillar Two — Question your comparison to others in your life or on social media. Especially give yourself credit for obstacles you have overcome and turn that into an affirmation of your self worth. Remember social media shows the good times more often than the difficulties. Give yourself credit for going on with resilience and taking steps to get on the right track.

Pillar Three — Concentrate on doing good things for yourself to have healthy self care. Included in healthy self care is making sure to use calming breaths, hydrating, sleeping well, taking in good nutrition, exercising and socializing. Having compassion for yourself and complimenting yourself for the efforts and progress you make. Part of socializing is to evaluate the social group you surround yourself with. Select positive people, set boundaries when needed. Try to do Fun things and keep a sense of humor.

Pillar Four — Cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Try to make it a daily habit to record something to be grateful for; a journal is a good thing to use because you can always look back in case you can’t find something to list on a particular day. Think about making any situation work for your best interest. The effort will help to lift your mood and build the self-esteem and self-confidence which is the goal.

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3. Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! For more information on Parkinson’s and support, visit pmdalliance.org.

You can also reach Neuroplasticity Coach Vera Shury C.H.C. Coach by phone at (520) 275-8755 or send an email to vera@libertyscience.com.