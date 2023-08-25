Senior Village will once again be present at the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair on Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visit the exhibit at the MountainView clubhouse.

Senior Village looks forward to meeting SaddleBrooke residents and discussing our many services. We would like to hear your ideas for present and future opportunities for Senior Village and its mission of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Come and meet with Senior Village volunteers at the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair. Our goal is to help you live your best life on your own... BUT NOT ALONE. For information before the Health Fair, call Senior Village at (520) 314-1042.