Are you ready to lose weight, transform your body and enjoy living a healthy lifestyle long into your retirement years? As a certified Nutritional Coach and Fitness Trainer I can give you the tools and coaching you need to accomplish this goal. With a personalized Carb-Cycling meal plan that allows for flexibility, you can achieve the BEST possible version of you. I have successfully coached many SaddleBrooke residents with great results which not only produced significant weight loss but improved medical stats as well. Many bonuses include; weight-loss, reduced blood sugar, pain free joints, lower blood pressure and more.
A big part of the SHED-IT program is personal accountability. Having an expert to check in with regularly will make a difference in your success. Determining your WHY will help you bring your goals to fruition and keep you on track. I will take the time to learn what your body requires so I can ultimately help you reach your goals in a healthy way.
As your coach, I will create a customized fitness program that is suited for you and your needs. My training modalities are developed based on your fitness goals and will be modified continuously to keep you challenged.
The science behind Carb-Cycling incorporates a nutritional approach by varying carbohydrate intake on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. This concept may help you lose fat, build muscle and/or maintain your physical form and as well as enhance athletic performance. SHED-IT is about teaching you how to utilize a Carb-Cycling strategy so that you can make your metabolism work for you. This formula has made an impact on both men and women of all ages. It can work for vegans and vegetarians and has made a significant difference in improving Type 2 Diabetes.
My program is offered through DesertView Fitness Center. I am excited to help you jump-start your weight loss and SHED IT for a BETTER YOU! For more information contact TeriLee at teri.olivier@gmail.com.