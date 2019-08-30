Two new vaccines will be available at the October Health Fair – Shingrix and Hepatitis A.
Both Walgreens and HealthWaves have a limited supply of the new and scarce Shingrix vaccine for shingles. Both providers require advance arrangements for planning purposes. To make arrangements, call Walgreens Pharmacy at 520-531-8537. This is the Walgreens on First and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard. Most Medicare Part D plans provide coverage, and Walgreens accepts most plans.
Call HealthWaves at 480-968-1886 to reserve the Shingrix shot from them. They accept Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Arizona and cash. Shingrix is a two-part shot with two to six months in between shot. Both dosages are identical.
HealthWaves will also offer the Hepatitis A vaccine for the first time. There has been a recent uptick in the highly infectious Hepatitis A virus. While children receive the vaccine routinely, it is optional for adults based on certain risk factors including travel to countries where Hepatitis A is common, use of illegal drugs, a man who has sex with other men, chronic liver disease or clotting disorder.
Call 480-968-1886 to reserve the Hepatitis A virus from HealthWaves. Always check with your physician to be sure any vaccine is right for you.
The entire immunization unit will be in the MountainView classrooms. Flu, pneumonia and pneumonia boosters will be available as usual. HealthWaves will do the official lab testing as in the past. If you’re monitoring your thyroid, hemoglobin A1C or prostate, visit HealthWaves. They will also do comprehensive blood count, blood work for rheumatoid arthritis, and C-reactive protein and test for allergies. No prescription is needed for these tests.
While you’re getting your flu shots, be sure to visit the Sonoran Room at MountainView where local doctors will be making presentations. The 9:00 presentation will address chronic and severe back pain. Dr. Eric Cornidez of the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA) will bring an actual spinal cord stimulator and a spine sculpture to demonstrate how it works. If you or someone you know suffers from debilitating back pain, this presentation will be invaluable. Dr. Cornidez plans to bring actual patients with spinal cord stimulators so they can discuss their experience and how it helped improve their quality of life.
Since the immunization unit and mini-lectures are at MountainView, there will be even more exhibitors at SaddleBrooke One. The free skin cancer screenings and U of A Pharmacy services will be there, as usual. You’ll find most of your favorite regulars and several new exhibitors. Bring expired drugs and old eyeglasses. Have your blood pressure checked, get a massage, learn about medical and senior services in our area.
The shuttles run every 10 minutes between the two clubhouses to make it easy to go back and forth between screenings, exhibits and lectures. Volunteers on the shuttles will have information on the time of mini-lectures and location of exhibits to make our expanded arrangement simpler to navigate. The Information Booth at SaddleBrooke One is located at the Hostess Station to help you find exhibitors there.
Parking for golf carts and cars with handicap stickers is at SaddleBrookeOne. All other parking is in the MountainView parking lot.
The Health Fair Planning Committee is excited about this opportunity to make the Health Fair not only bigger, but better. Plan an eventful day and have lunch at the Road Runner Grill or the MountainView Bar and Grill.
Updated and detailed information can be found at www.sbseniors.org under the Health Fair tab. The Health Fair and shuttles operate from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.