'Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry.
We love to hear good news about our bad dietary habits. This is especially true regarding the consumption of alcohol.
A study published in July of 2019 proclaimed that seniors who are moderate or occasional drinkers live longer than their peers who don't drink any alcohol at all. A total of nearly 8,000 men and women born between 1931 and 1941 provided researchers with information about their drinking habits since 1992.
Since scientists cannot conduct controlled clinical trials on alcohol consumption, they must rely on population studies like this one. As with all population studies, there are uncontrolled factors. One must always ask, "What other behaviors may have been the cause of the result?" Factors not accounted for could include overall diet, exercise, and social connections.
Despite the study's conclusions, the researchers acknowledged that other researchers are skeptical about the population studies, which indicate a positive association between moderate alcohol consumption and good health.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines moderate drinking: one drink per day for women; two for men. A drink means 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits.
Based on a comprehensive international study, regardless of whether you're male or female, you're likely consuming too much alcohol if you have more than one drink a day. Evidence reveals that the more alcohol you consume, the higher the health risks. Plus, there are many health conditions for which there is no safe dose of alcohol.
Sleep
Alcohol consumed within three hours of bedtime significantly disrupts the normal sleep cycles, which negatively affects all other body systems.
Cancer
Drinkers face higher risks than nondrinkers for developing cancers of the throat, larynx, esophagus, breast, liver, and colon. The more you drink and the longer you've been drinking, the higher your risk. This fact comes from a 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) survey of 4,016 Americans.
According to a recent report, the risk of a 60-year-old woman developing breast cancer over the next ten years is 3.6% (or 1 in 28). Consuming three alcoholic drinks per week increases the risk by 15%. The increase in actual numbers is small, but something every woman should keep in mind.
Blood Pressure
A 2019 study in the American College of Cardiology Journal reviewed alcohol drinking and high blood pressure in over 17,000 Americans. They found that people who drank 7 to 13 drinks per week doubled their risk of hypertension compared to people who did not drink alcohol.
Stroke
A joint review from Sweden and the UK suggests that consuming one to two alcoholic drinks every day appears to protect against the most common stroke type. The risk for the other kind is increased. But the analysis showed that consuming more alcohol – two or more drinks per day – raises the chances of both types of stroke.
Weight
If you are trying to maintain or achieve a healthy weight, you should take a look at your alcohol consumption:
- An ounce and half of hard liquor contain about 90 calories, and a glass of wine or a regular beer provides 150. When you add a mixer such as fruit juice or tonic water the hard liquor calories will be doubled. A typical martini contains 210 calories and a Pina Colada over 300. All of these calories are devoid of beneficial nutrients.
- Alcohol can actually stimulate your appetite, loosen your inhibitions, and undermine your willpower, causing you to eat more than you planned.
- Alcohol can slow the process by which your body burns fat. Alcohol calories are converted to acetate, a type of fuel that the body burns quickly. As a result, you burn off calories from alcohol before you burn any fat stores.
Tips for Good Health
- If you don't drink, don't start
- Keep alcohol consumption below the level defined as moderate
- Eat lots of vegetables
- Make sure your diet contains lots of fiber
