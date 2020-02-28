On Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room, learn how Sleep Apnea is a life-threatening sleep breathing disorder affecting more than half of us by age 50. Conventional methods to manage it, such as CPAP machines, are effective, but often challenging to use. Alternative therapy using small, retainer-like dental devices can be very effective for many people and may actually be a better choice for most. Learn more about this from one of Arizona’s most experienced dental sleep medicine providers, Dr. J. C. Goodwin, DMD.
Dr. Goodwin is an Arizona dentist delivering sleep apnea management full time with offices in both Oro Valley and Prescott Valley. He has now served more than 2,900 patients. This is truly sleep apnea management the easy way! Dr. J.C. Goodwin is a Diplomate in the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine. Seating will be limited so you will want to come early.
Also, this is a reminder (or follow-up) for those who attended Dr. Jim Nicoloi’s WIN presentation on Friday, January 3 on "The Science Behind CBD and the Endocannabinoid System.” You still have an opportunity to learn more about Ultracell and Ultra CBG. Now is the time to soothe your aches and pains. Also, alleviate sleep deprivation, anxiety issues, health problems, weight gain and just about anything else you might think needs help, including your dog and cat. WIN is all about education, health, quality of life and doing what’s good for you.
WIN leader Patti Gould is able to set up a webinar that is live that you can just log on to from the comfort of your own home. Because it is live, you can feel free to ask questions. These webinars are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Just call Patti at (808) 281-9001 and she will add you to the list of participants. If you think this is something you would like to do, and she has a good response she can also invite Dr. Jim and his wife Sara to hold another presentation near Saddlebrooke.
SaddleBrooke’s interest in wellness has far surpassed our wildest expectations. We have had to move some our meetings to the MountainView Ballroom. As the Ballroom is constantly booked for SaddleBrooke events, the wellness meetings will take place at a variety of dates and times when the larger rooms are available. Members and interested visitors should watch for dates and information in the SaddleBrooke papers and other announcements.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even brighter. Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. For more information, please contact Patricia Gould or Barbara Barr by sending an email to winsbaz@gmail.com. Dial (520) 358-1111 to reach Barbara by phone or to reach Patricia, call (808) 281-9001.