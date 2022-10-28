Yield: 2 entrée servings
Dairy-free; Vegan; may contain soy or nuts
Ingredients
- 1 ½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 6 ounces sliced shitake mushrooms
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 tsp. soy sauce, divided
- 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast
- 2 tsp. corn starch or arrowroot powder
- 3 ounces organic soy or cashew milk
- 1 Tbsp. yellow miso paste
- 4 ounces whole grain reginetti (or another short flat) pasta + ¼ cup reserved pasta water
- Zest of one lemon
- 1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and generously salt it. Cook the pasta according to the package and reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water before draining.
- In a small bowl or blender, combine 1 teaspoon of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of oil, and the nutritional yeast, corn starch, dairy-free milk, and miso. Whisk or blend until smooth and set aside. NOTE: an immersion blender is an excellent option.
- Heat a large skillet on medium heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon of oil, being careful not to allow it to smoke.
- Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon of salt. Cook, occasionally stirring, until the mushrooms are brown and their water is evaporated.
- Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes if using and continue to sauté until the garlic is fragrant about one minute.
- Add 1 teaspoon of soy sauce and toss to coat. Remove the mushrooms from the pan.
- Pour the reserved pasta water into the pan along with the blended miso sauce. Allow the sauce to simmer for two to three minutes, then add the drained pasta, stirring well to coat.
- Add the parsley, mushrooms, lemon juice, and zest, then stir once more before adding pepper to taste.