Looking forward to greeting many at our Sept.20 meeting, the Preserve Clubhouse Room #2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Our guest speaker will be Kim Holaway, a volunteer from the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She was a teacher, counselor, principal , adjunct professor for University of Phoenix, doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Arizona. Now is a community speaker and advocate for Alzheimers Association. We are so fortunate to have her inform our group on understanding Alzheimers and Dementia.
Reservations: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net to let us know if your are attending. At the beginning of the meeting we will take a head count for those who wish to stay for lunch at Preserve Clubhouse from noon-1 p.m. continuing open discussions.
Questions: Call Esta Goldstein at 825-1181