Our focus this month is on YOU the caregiver in an open session where we engage in a roundtable discussion. This is an opportunity for you to share your individual experiences, concerns and questions regarding all aspects of care giving to someone with a neurological disorder. Our mixed group of listening ears will offer suggestions as appropriate to your situation.
Please come and join us for tips on how you can persevere during these difficult times.
WHEN: Friday, August 16, 2019
WHERE: The Preserve Club House, Room #2.
TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
RESERVATIONS: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net to let her know if you are attending. At the beginning of the meeting we will take a head count for those who wish to stay for lunch. For other questions, call Esta Goldstein at 825-1181.
Upcoming Meetings: September 20 and October 16.