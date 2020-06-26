This month’s article is not about the evils of sugar consumption. Instead, it is focused on maintaining healthy blood sugar levels (or glycemic control), which can yield numerous benefits. Some benefits include a more robust immune system, reduced belly fat, healthier weight, lower risk of diabetes and lower risk of heart disease.
When the small intestine digests carbohydrate, a tiny sugar molecule, glucose, is created. Your body needs glucose for energy, especially the brain. But repeated glucose rushes after meals can create havoc. How quickly the carb is digested and absorbed into the bloodstream is determined by several factors. These include fiber content, food structures, food combinations, and individual genetic traits.
If you were able to assess your blood sugar levels two hours after every meal, you could plot the results on a line graph. Your ideal graph would look like a hilly road rather than a rollercoaster. By maintaining a moderately "flat" chart, you may improve your health. Keep reading to learn how to "flatten the curve" of blood sugar.
Blood sugar management depends on insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas. This hormone allows cells to absorb glucose so that it can be used as energy. Some people don't effectively utilize insulin, a condition known as insulin resistance. Chronic inflammation is a cause of insulin resistance. Healthy food habits can help reduce inflammation. Here's a link to a previous article on the anti-inflammatory Mediterranean Diet, visit https://saddlebagnotes.com/health-and-fitness/may-is-national-mediterranean-diet-month/article_4f004924-50df-11e9-949c-1ff672b472ac.html.
What About the Glycemic Index?
The glycemic index (GI) assigns a numeric score to a food based on how drastically it increases your blood sugar. The lower a food's glycemic index, the slower blood sugar rises after eating that food. Foods are ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, with pure glucose (sugar) given a value of 100. GI is determined by feeding people 50 grams of a single carbohydrate-rich on an empty stomach.
In general, the more cooked or processed a food is, the higher its GI. The more fiber or fat in a food, the lower its GI. However, GI ranking can be a bit misleading. A serving of 50 grams of carbohydrate in one sitting is reasonable for food such as rice, which has 53 grams of carbs per cup. But the carbohydrate content of beets is just 13 grams, so beet's calculated GI of 64 doesn't give us the whole story. We would need to consume nearly four cups of beets for blood sugar levels to spike.
What gives us a better picture of the impact on blood sugar is the glycemic load (GL). GL tells us both how quickly a food makes glucose enter the bloodstream and how much glucose it can actually deliver. The glycemic load ranking gives you a more accurate picture of a food's real-life impact on your blood sugar.
What Influences of Glycemic Load (GL) of Foods?
- Food processing increases GL
- Fiber content decreases GL
- Fat content and protein slow down the emptying of the stomach and lower the glycemic load
- Amount of resistant starch. When rice, pasta, and potatoes are cooked and chilled, the form changes and the starch become resistant to digestion in the small intestine
- Food combining
Select Examples of Foods with High GL (>20)
- Raisins
- Raisin bran cereal
- Bagel
- Cooked hot pasta
- Freshly cooked sweet potato and baked russet potato
- Vanilla ice cream
- Maple syrup
Individual Foods with Low to Moderate GL (<15)
- All vegetables except potatoes
- Fresh fruit including apples, bananas, oranges, and watermelon
- Whole wheat bread and popcorn
- Rice, pasta, polenta, and potatoes which have been cooked, chilled, and reheated
- Edamame, beans, and bean spread (e.g., hummus)
- Nuts and seeds
- Yogurt and kefir (unflavored; unsweetened)
- Honey
- Red and white wine
Combination Foods with Moderate GL (<15)
- Six-inch Subway sandwich prepared with turkey, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato
- Pizza with cheese, sausage, olives, and vegetables
- Oven-ready chicken nuggets
Oregon State University Extension has published a list of 100 foods and their GL. https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/default/files/documents/1/glycemicindex.pdf
Magnesium, Chromium, Apple Cider Vinegar and Vitamin D
Magnesium can make cells more sensitive to insulin. Choose magnesium-rich foods like spinach, pumpkin seeds, almonds, beans, avocado, figs, and yogurt.
Inadequate intake of chromium has been linked to the development of glucose intolerance, a condition seen in type 2 diabetes. Eat more chromium-rich foods, such as green beans, broccoli, garlic, basil, apples, grapes, and oranges.
Study data indicate that the ingestion of apple cider vinegar with meals reduces the amount of glucose in the blood afterward. Also, in a study of diabetics, researchers found that the intake of vinegar at bedtime reduces the next morning fasting glucose concentration in people with type 2 diabetes. Individuals should limit consumption to a maximum of one to two tablespoons of vinegar diluted with water twice daily. Of course, a more palatable way of ingesting vinegar is with oil on a salad.
Because we avoid the sun, most of us get insufficient Vitamin D. More research is needed to confirm a connection between blood sugar control and vitamin D levels. However, in one study on type 2 diabetics, participants had better success in lowering their blood sugar when they increased vitamin D intake. Talk to your doctor or dietitian about supplementing with 2,000 IU (50 mcg).
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and SaddleBrooke resident. Though retired from private practice, she enjoys sharing accurate nutrition information with the community.