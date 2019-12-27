If you have resolved to eat more healthfully in 2020, may I suggest you begin by making your diet more plant-centric? By doing so, you may ward off heart disease, cancer, and type two diabetes. These diseases are associated with the consumption of land animal protein, especially red meat (beef, lamb, and pork), and cured deli meats.
I recommend you identify two or three tips from the list below and begin to incorporate them into your dietary habits.
12 Tips for Making Your Diet More Plant-Forward:
- Enjoy more of the plant-based foods you already eat
- Choose to eat meat-free one day a week
- Reduce the intake of red and processed meats
- Eliminate the animal foods you don’t eat often
- Save time with canned beans and frozen veggies
- Stock your kitchen with healthy plant-based whole foods you like
- Use less meat in conventional recipes
- Convert meat-based recipes to plant-based
- Explore international restaurants
- Be an explorer in the grocery store
- Take time to cook and try new recipes
- Try some new grains
Many people have a warped sense of how much protein they need for good health. I can assure you that if you fulfill your caloric needs with whole foods, you will obtain all the protein you need. My personal goals are to inform our community about nutrition and health and to counter nutrition misinformation.