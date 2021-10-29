My favorite time of year. Autumn. Everyone is hustling and bustling. We are cleaning our homes, decorating for the upcoming holidays, shopping, and preparing for parties! Super fun!
My most stressful time of year. Autumn. Everyone is hustling and bustling. We are cleaning our homes, decorating for the upcoming holidays, shopping, and preparing for parties! Super STRESSFUL!
As in many of my articles, I talk about the therapeutic attributes of massage. Modalities that help with pain and injury. Massage techniques that calm pathologies and temper chronic issues. However, I rarely talk about what everyone already looks at massage as, calming, peaceful, soothing, and relaxing. Yes, this type of massage is also therapeutic. Especially during the fall and winter holiday season.
This time is for you too. Make sure you are taking care of yourself, so you can celebrate with a smile!
The “To do and Honey do” lists are a mile long and you don’t know where to start? Get a relaxing massage! Massage will ground you and help you focus!
Your low back hurting and you still must move furniture around and get the decorations up and looking fabulous? Get a Thai or Stretch massage! Massage will help your muscles stay flexible and improve range of motion!
You have guests coming and you’ve been cleaning for days? Take a deep breath and book a massage with a deluxe foot treatment (you really deserve it) and it will detox and refresh your body for all that chatting and laughing (it’ll also boost your immune system)!
Have you been cooking for hours? Book your massage for after the parties! Detoxing and grounding will help your body recover.
This is the best of times. Food, friends, and fun!
Make sure your mind and body are both prepared to be able to enjoy this time! Book a massage and take care of YOU!
If you are interested in a therapeutic massage, please call me for an appointment at (520) 771-1514. Check out mymendingplace.com. MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare is located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose, in the Catalina Point Plaza.)