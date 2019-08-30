We are very fortunate to have black belt instructors Ken and Carol Emerson teaching the Chinese martial arts of Tai Chi, Hsing-I and Bagua right here in Saddlebrooke. Most people are familiar with the gentle, slow moving Tai Chi. Less well known are the sister arts of Hsing-I and Bagua.
In addition to being a great way to exercise, Tai Chi Chuan (Supreme Ultimate Fist) has been found to be helpful for a variety of medical conditions including arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetes, anxiety and even some cardiovascular issues. It is also a fantastic way to build lower body strength and balance. Tai Chi is a beautiful form that brings peace and relaxation to the entire mind/body.
If you want a more “martial” experience, Try Hsing-I Chuan (Form and Will Boxing). It is relatively easy to learn and very fun to do. Based on the Chinese Five Element Theory, Hsing-I builds health by bringing the body into harmony with the 5 elements of the natural world (Metal, Water, Fire, Earth and Wood) and benefits all of the internal organ systems. The element Metal corresponds to the lungs, Water to the kidneys, Fire to the heart, Earth to the spleen and Wood to the liver. Hsing-I emphasizes unifying the mind with the physical movements in order to create internal power. Basic training in Hsing-I consists of five actions, which correspond to the Chinese cosmological interaction of the five elements of Earth, Fire, Metal, Water and Wood. Students then learn forms combining the 5-element actions and then the twelve animal forms. It looks a bit like Karate katas, but is a soft yet powerful art.
BaGua Zhang (Eight Trigram Palm) is a beautiful and complex art based on the 8 Trigrams and 64 Hexagrams of the I-Ching. Bagua utilizes circular twisting, turning movements centered around intricate patterns of footwork. As implied by the name, the primary weapon of Bagua is the open palm rather than the fist. Beginning students learn basic circle walking and eight walking postures, then move on the eight “Mother Forms.”
Beginning September 4th, you can learn Hsing-I and/or Bagua even if you have no prior experience. We want to make these arts available to everyone. See the schedule below.
Beginning Tai Chi Tuesday HOA #1 Fitness Room 9:05 – 10:05
Intermediate Tai Chi (Starts 9/4) Wednesday HOA #2, Mariposa Room 1:00 – 2:00
Advanced Class (Starts 9/4) ( Tai Chi, Hsing-I and Bagua) Wednesday HOA#2, Mariposa Room 2:00 – 3:00
For more information, please call Carol (520) 373-3778 or Kenny (520) 784-1475. We look forward to having you join our classes.