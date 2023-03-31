On Friday, April 7, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network proudly presents Teresa Schlage speaking on “Take Charge of Your Hearing Health.” In this presentation, we will explore the auditory system by explaining how we hear. We will also discuss how hearing changes over time due to genetics, loud noise, toxic medications, and how ear wax can affect hearing loss. Furthermore, we’ll also examine the five warning signs that your hearing may have changed. Additionally, this will be an opportunity to learn about hearing-related health issues and the increased risks of untreated hearing loss, such as dementia, falls, and Alzheimer’s.

Have you been thinking about hearing aids but have been overwhelmed by all the information? With more than 250 different hearing aid makes, models, and styles, it can take time to understand the available information. We will clarify the differences and give you some basics to help you select the hearing aids that are right for you. In the program, we will look at the latest advancements in hearing aids.

Teresa Schlage, Hearing Instrument Specialist, has worked at HearUSA for over three-years, and has been providing care to the community for over 10-years. She is passionate about providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care for those with difficulty hearing. She was born in Illinois and now lives with her husband west of Tucson. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking and gardening.

The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. In addition we offer a number of small group classes:

“Meditation” ComplimentaryThere have been a number of studies on the benefits of meditation. There are so many good reasons to meditate!

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m. — Meditation

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Reiki Second DegreeLearn next steps in the history and fundamentals of this healing energy.

Saturday April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at the home of Patti Gould.

First Degree ReikiAn introduction to Reiki, the history, and working with this energy.

Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 at the home of Patti Gould.

For more information and to register on any of the classes, please email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould via email at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.