Over a 30-year period of research on the Brain with functional MRI (fMRI) found the dramatic discovery that we do get new brain cells as long as we are alive. In cadaver brains (after death) the researcher found new brain cells. Neurogenesis was occurring at the rate of 500 to 1,000 daily in adults with cancer and stayed alive until death. Found by Neurologist Peter Eriksson working with Rusty Gage in the Gage Laboratory at the Salk institute and follow up at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Goeteborg, Sweden. Following that it was found that running/physical activity also can generate new brain cells.

According to Amir Amedi and Ehud Zohary at Hebrew University Jerusalem, “Neuroplasticity, can reshape the brain so that a sensory region performs a sophisticated cognitive function.”

You can teach old brains new tricks. Learned un-use can be unlearned; by harnessing brain plasticity using appropriate behavioral techniques and rehabilitation the brain can reorganize itself. Edward Taub University of Alabama.

More was found during the researches that meditation transforms the emotional mind. In Richie Davidson’s lab University of Wisconsin, and Harvard Dan Goleman and Professor Gary Schwartz found “the more hours someone practiced meditation the greater their attentional ability” The plasticity of the brain is the pathway to use mental training that can bring about enduring physical changes in the brain and therefore change in one’s mental and emotional state.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disease affecting many physiological systems essential for balance control. New findings suggest that intensive, challenging and cognitively demanding exercises could induce neuroplasticity in PD.

