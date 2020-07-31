The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) of SaddleBrooke will resume in-person wellness seminars when we are able. Meanwhile, we are offering wellness classes and information on Zoom, emails, Facebook and articles. If you are not on our distribution list or to get more Information, please call Barbara Barr at (520) 358-1111 or Patti Gould at (808) 291-9001 or email winsbaz@gmail.com.
As we catch up with friends around the country, it seems like most of us are stunned that not much has changed since March. Although we all have toilet paper now! Some of you share that you are bored, others feel like they aren't productive and many feel like their attitude is slipping. Others say they are lonely, while some worry about work and income related challenges. Many of us are grieving losses in our life and our lifestyle. Still others are overworked and can't keep up.
Do you feel like you’re on a roller coaster? It’s been called "The Coronacoaster” as we all face the ups and downs. Unfortunately, it appears we are all going to be stuck in this limbo for a while.
So, how are you dealing with all this? How do we even out our good and not so good days while balancing our lives? There are so many strategies that have been around for years. Most of these have been researched and studied, so we know they work well.
A GREAT foundation for keeping yourself and your loved ones on track is writing in a gratitude journal. There is a tremendous amount of world-wide research on this topic. Some of the many benefits to adults who keep a gratitude journal include fewer illnesses, increased happiness, creating a feeling of wellbeing, and increased martial and relationship satisfaction. And this is just a start.
So, how do you get started on gratitude journaling? It's not that complicated. The important thing is to make entries daily. The rest is up to you. Here’s how:
- Decide where you will journal: some like a fancy book, many like a simple notebook, and others use a computer. I keep mine on my phone.
- Commit to a regular time to make entries in your journal. Some prefer first thing in the morning, others the last thing before bed.
- Choose the format you want: some write sentences and paragraphs; others make a bulleted list. I use a numbered list. You may just start with one item a day, then move up to two or three or more.
- Be mindful of the changes you see in your life and the lives of those who participate with you.
We hope you will let us know if you have questions. We also hope you will share your experiences with us. We love to hear from you and learn about the positive changes in your life. One of the most wonderful parts of WIN is staying in touch with you and hearing from you!