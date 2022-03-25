On Friday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN), presents “The Best Kept Secrets in Pinal County.” No April Fools! Jan Vidimos, Program Director of Pinal County Public Health, will be filling us in on the programs and services available to us, which she calls the best kept secrets in Pinal County! Ms. Vidimos is committed to helping people live healthy lives through prevention and awareness.
Jan has worked in prevention since 1996, first in the Globe-Miami area at an Area Health Education Center, and for the last 23-years with the Pinal County Public Health Services District. Her prevention work covers several areas of wellness. The drive to promote healthy choices has led to rewarding interactions with preschool, elementary, middle school, and high school students, community members, inmate populations, and social service agencies. Ms. Vidimos currently oversees eight grants and the School Health Liaison (SHL) Program. She supervises a staff of thirteen talented individuals.
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month, usually in the Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.
In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:
“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person
Each Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.
3:30 p.m. - Instruction for new attendees; 4 p.m. – Meditation.
New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
“I Can’t Believe You Can Do That” Complimentary
A cross between magic and miracles for energy, cleaning, & wellness.
Tuesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.
Tuesday, April 12, at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom.
“Skin Care for Mature or Damaged Skin” Complimentary
Sample clean, toxin-free, age-defying products for mature or damaged skin.
Tuesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
“Wellness Wisdom” Complementary Q & A
Questions and sharing about wellness
Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.
Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
“First Degree Reiki” By Reiki Master Patti Gould
Friday April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at the home of Patti Gould
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
To register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould by calling (520) 339-7400.