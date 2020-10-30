These days it seems like everyone is talking about “Gut Health” and “Healthy Guts.” On Friday, November 6, at 10 a.m. on Zoom, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) is proud to present Nancy Teeter, MAOM, RDN talking about the “Care and Feeding of Your Internal Zoo.” This program on gut health will be presented on zoom. To receive an invitation to the program, email your contact in formation to WINSBAZ@gmail.com.
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist with a B.S. in Dietetics from Oregon State University. She completed her dietetic internship at the extension of University of California, Berkeley. In 2007, after retiring with 28 years of service with the Sodexo Corporation, she launched a successful private nutrition practice which she closed at the end of 2019. Also, in 2007, Nancy started working part time at Miraval Resort and Spa. There, she offers classes and nutrition consultations with an emphasis on wholesome foods, integrative wellness and healthy aging. Nancy believes that no matter a person’s age, nutrition can make a profound difference on future health.
Nancy has lectured widely on various nutrition topics including gut health, anti-inflammatory lifestyle, metabolism, blood pressure management and healthy weight. She also writes a monthly column for the Saddlebag Notes newspaper.
On Friday, November 6, Nancy’s program on “The Care And Feeding of Your Internal Zoo” or The Microbiome: why Hippocrates was right in observing that all disease begins in the gut. Since the digestive system connects with every single system, organ, and cell in the body, the health of your gut bacteria has a direct impact on your immune system, cholesterol, blood sugar, skin health, allergies, weight, and even your mood. You will learn what can compromise your gut health as well as how to optimize your digestive health through foods.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages is chocked full with humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page. Visit https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz
- Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from zoom.us first. Zoom meetings are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a zoom class, email your name and which class you want to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list. Take care of yourself and take care of each other!