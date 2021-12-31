Mark your calendar for Friday, January 7 for the very first Fitness Festival (FIT FEST) at the MountainView Ballroom at 1 p.m. The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will be featuring demonstrations and the 411 on fitness programs from both HOA-1 and HOA-2. You will meet Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA #1, and Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA2 as well as several members of their staff. This is your chance see demonstrations and learn first hand about ways to support your wellness goals, so don’t miss it.
At FIT FEST there is something for everyone and you will learn about fun classes and fitness training where you can:
- Lose weight
- Eliminate pain in the back, hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow, wrist, and alleviate migraines and planter fasciitis
- Improve posture
- Stimulate the nervous system
- increases range of motion
- Create functional strength
- Strengthen the heart and help clear the arteries
- Improve lung capacity
- Stimulate the body’s immune system
- Improve mental health
- Manage Parkinson’s Disease
- Build strength
- Learn about Cardiovascular training, which is extremely crucial in maintaining your body and mind
- Learn about three different types of Yoga
- Reduce your risk of disease
- Manage chronic illness
- Help you stay socially active
- Sleep better
- Learn about Parkinson’s classes and chair classes
- Push yourself harder
- Work on sports performance
- improve balance and prevent falls
- Learn about options with personal trainers and small group training
- Build your accountability
Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA-2, and Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA-1 will be presenting at the Fit Fest. Bry and Janette have so much to share to let residents know about the amazing and fun options they have in SaddleBrooke to maintain and/or improve their fitness and wellness. They will also be bringing some of their staff members to demonstrate and share more about your wellness alternatives. So, you will be able to explore many fitness possibilities all in one place.
Remember our other classes:
“Meditation” Complimentary
Each Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex
3:30 p.m. - Instruction for new attendees
4 p.m. - Meditation
New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
“The Science Behind Essential Oils” Complimentary
Friday, January 14 at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
Saturday, January 15 at 10:00 am at the home of Barbara Barr
Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com.
“First Degree Reiki”
Friday January 28 and Saturday, January 29 at the home of Patti Gould
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.