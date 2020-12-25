On Friday, January 8 at 2 p.m. MST on Zoom, Dr. Bonnie Buntain will be presenting a seminar on food safety and public health as related to Global Health Challenges. Have you ever wondered how Washington D.C. studies and prepares for outbreaks and pandemics such as COVID-19, SARS, Ebola, Zika, Swine Flu, and other Infectious Diseases? Attendees will learn why the health of humans, animals and the environments we share are so closely linked, and what causes “spillover” of zoonotic diseases to people from socio-economic, environmental and other conditions present in our changing causing global pandemics. Attendees will also learn of the incredible health benefits of the human-animal bond.
Dr. Buntain spent much of her career on the front line in Washington D.C., where she worked with the FDA (antibiotic approval in food animals) as well in key positions in the USDA. Buntain was the first Chief Public Health Veterinarian in the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services. She developed the program One Health, A Holistic Approach to Preventing Emerging Infectious Diseases and Improving Health for People, Animals and the Ecosystems We Share.
Participants are encouraged to watch the video "Spillover" prior to attending the seminar. Check out http://www.pbs.org/spillover-zika-ebola-beyond/home/.
To receive a Zoom Invitation for this seminar, send an email with your name, email address and phone number to winsbaz@gmail.com.
