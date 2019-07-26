The liver is the largest organ in the body. It sits under the diaphragm, behind the ribs on the right side. It is an organ that is appropriately named. You cannot live without the liver. It protects the body by breaking down toxins you are exposed to throughout your life.
This is why most drugs that are taken by mouth lose 50 to 80 percent of their potency right up front. Pharmaceutical medications ultimately are recognized as toxins, albeit useful at times. Their toxicity is the reason they carry so many side effects and the reason the liver tries hard to neutralize them.
One of the many other functions of the liver is to secrete bile. This bile travels into the small intestines where it emulsifies fat that has been eaten. This makes the fat digestible. A good amount of the bile is stored in the gall bladder, tucked under the liver, to be held in reserve for quick access during fatty meals.
Another function of the liver that is vital to the body is that of producing proteins that act as transporters of nutrients. These proteins are like trucks that get loaded with fuel and supplies and travel to needy consumers (cells) throughout the body via highways (blood vessels).
In addition to transportation duties, these proteins create an osmotic effect that keeps fluid inside the blood vessels. A person who develops severe liver damage (cirrhosis) will suffer a decrease in protein production and eventually lose the ability to hold in fluid.
This results in ascites which is a midsection swollen with fluid.
In addition to these roles, proteins from the liver also form vital structures in the immune and coagulation systems.
Cholesterol is another product of the liver. Though cholesterol is associated with unhealthy processes of the body, it is actually extremely important as the foundation of all hormones.
Other functions of the liver include the storing of sugar for future use and processing amino acids into usable substances.
As you can see, the liver is very complex in nature. Fortunately, it is very resilient as well. It can lose up to three quarters of its cells before it ceases to function.
A diseased liver is referred to as hepatitis. Hepatitis can be caused by one of the various viruses that one might come in contact with such as Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C or one of a handful of parasites.
Alcohol and other toxins account for many diseased livers. In the U.S. and other industrialized countries alcohol-related hepatitis actually outnumbers all other types of liver disorders by at least five to one.
The liver is a favored location for cancer to travel to and colonize since it addresses all toxins that use the highways of the body (blood vessels).
An over abundance of iron or copper can also damage the liver.
When the liver becomes diseased, a person may start to feel pain in the right abdominal area under the ribs. They may also become sensitive to smells due to a diminished ability to detoxify these substances. At times a person may develop jaundice – a condition that turns the skin and eyes yellow.
Protecting and supporting the liver is essential to life. Prevention through the avoidance of toxins is, of course, the most protective approach. If, however, one is inadvertently overwhelmed by toxins, there exist substances and methods to recover a healthy organ.
One of my favorite stories regarding liver distress involves a small group of people in the northwest who went into the forest to pick mushrooms. They, unfortunately, picked the wrong ones and were poisoned. Of the five who became critically ill, four had to have liver transplants while the fifth recovered simply by taking large amounts of a common medicinal herb, milk thistle.
Dr. Miles practices Naturopathic Medicine alongside other holistic practitioners at the Catalina Clinic of Integrative Medicine in Catalina, Arizona. www.catalinaclinic.com