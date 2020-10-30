Patients with recurring headaches commonly complain of neck pain that starts at the back of the head and radiates from the upper neck into the base of the skull and forehead area. The sub-occipital headache may be located on one or both sides of the neck and head. The term “cervicogenic headache” means that this type of headache originates because of irritated nerves in the upper cervical spine. There are obvious anatomical reasons to help one understand why the neck may be the source of recurring headaches.
The first two spinal nerves exit in the upper cervical spine, under the base of the skull. The uppermost cervical nerve is called the occipital nerve, and this nerve exits under the base of the skull and travels to the forehead. The next nerve, located between the first and second cervical vertebra, is called the greater auricular (ear) nerve. The second cervical nerve controls the area immediately around the ear and base of the skull. Misalignment of the upper cervical spine will often result in a headache pain that radiates from the base of the skull and upper neck, over the back of the head, and into to the eyes, ears, and forehead.
When a patient comes in for treatment of a headache, a thorough examination of the neck is necessary. If headaches are related to altered biomechanics of the neck, the doctor will often find tender points located along the sides of the neck, under the occiput (the base of the skull), and over the musculature of the back of the head and neck. Gentle manual traction of the neck may alleviate the neck pain, while gentle downward pressure on the neck and certain spinal movements may increase neck pain.
In order to adequately rule out pathology, fracture, or disease, an x-ray study of the cervical spine is necessary to establish an accurate diagnosis as well as recommendations for treatment. X-ray studies will help the doctor determine if your neck is the underlying cause of your headaches. Imaging studies may show cervical osteoarthritis, foraminal stenosis (pinched nerves), disc degeneration and misalignment. It is not uncommon to find significant arthritic and degenerative changes related to neck injuries sustained many years ago. Previous whiplash injuries, childhood falls, and sports injuries may have set the stage for your current symptomatic complaints.
MY ADVICE: Headaches that are related to cervical misalignment are one of the most common complaints seen in a chiropractic office. A chiropractor will evaluate your posture and cervical spine to see if your headaches are related to a problem that originates in the neck. If you are currently experiencing neck pain that radiates into the back of your head and upper cervical spine, consider a consultation with an excellent chiropractor to see if gentle spinal adjustments will help you.
Dr. Craig Brue is an author, lecturer and chiropractic provider located in SaddleBrooke, AZ. For more information on neck pain and headaches, go to bruechiropractic.com.