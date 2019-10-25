Tai Chi is a deep and multifaceted practice that benefits us in many ways. It has been practiced all over China for hundreds (some say thousands) of years for health, well-being and self-defense. Let me share some key aspects of a consistent Tai Chi practice.
First, and most obviously, there is the physical component. You will have better balance and lower body strength. You will have increased flexibility in the ankles, hips and shoulders. Many medical issues can be improved, such as blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and some heart conditions.
The mental benefits are significant and include: reduced stress and anxiety; more ability to relax and experience a sense of ease and well-being.
The spiritual part of Tai Chi is feeling a greater connection to life itself, increased awareness of your inner world and a willingness to let go, trust, and go with the flow.
It does take some time to begin to experience these benefits but not that long, really – only a few weeks. Once you become familiar with the movements and the sequence of the form, it is easy to relax and sink into the exercise. Tai Chi practice gives the gift of stepping out of your everyday life that has its stresses to enter to a world of softness and peace.
There are Tai Chi classes each week in Saddlebrooke. No experience is necessary. The beginning class is Tuesday 9:05a.m.-10:05 a.m. at HOA-1 Fitness Center. The intermediate and advanced classes are at HOA-2 on Wednesdays. Intermediate is from 1:00 p.m.-2:00p.m. and the advanced group meets from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.. All classes are $10.00 per session.
For more information, call Ken Emerson at (520) 784-1475 or Carol Emerson at (520) 373-3778.
Tai Chi is a deep and multifaceted practice that benefits us in many ways. It has been practiced all over China for hundreds (some say thousands) of years for health, well-being and self-defense. Let me share some key aspects of a consistent Tai Chi practice.
First, and most obviously, there is the physical component. You will have better balance and lower body strength. You will have increased flexibility in the ankles, hips and shoulders. Many medical issues can be improved, such as blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and some heart conditions.
The mental benefits are significant and include: reduced stress and anxiety; more ability to relax and experience a sense of ease and well-being.
The spiritual part of Tai Chi is feeling a greater connection to life itself, increased awareness of your inner world and a willingness to let go, trust, and go with the flow.
It does take some time to begin to experience these benefits but not that long, really – only a few weeks. Once you become familiar with the movements and the sequence of the form, it is easy to relax and sink into the exercise. Tai Chi practice gives the gift of stepping out of your everyday life that has its stresses to enter to a world of softness and peace.
There are Tai Chi classes each week in Saddlebrooke. No experience is necessary. The beginning class is Tuesday 9:05a.m.-10:05 a.m. at HOA-1 Fitness Center. The intermediate and advanced classes are at HOA-2 on Wednesdays. Intermediate is from 1:00 p.m.-2:00p.m. and the advanced group meets from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.. All classes are $10.00 per session.
For more information, call Ken Emerson at (520) 784-1475 or Carol Emerson at (520) 373-3778.