On Friday, February 4 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) presents Suzanne Marlatt Stewart speaking on “The Power Of Love”. When we saw Suzanne’s article in the SaddleBrooke paper on loving yourself, we knew we wanted Suzanne to speak at our February meeting. During the month of February, when we think of Valentine’s Day and love, Suzanne will share her story of hope and discuss learning how to love yourself at our “First Friday” program at the Ballroom.
Suzanne Marlatt Stewart is an ordained non-denominational minister. She co-hosted a consumer awareness program on Via Com TV resulting in her book What to Do, Know, and Expect When Loved One Dies. She has been a guest speaker on several radio and TV programs informing people of the practical decisions that needed to be made, and she writes inspirational articles for our local SaddleBrooke newspapers. Suzanne and her husband moved to SaddleBrooke six-years-ago and she has been very active in our community.
In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of wellness topics.
Our upcoming classes include:
“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person
Each Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex
3:30 p.m. - instruction for new attendees
4:00 p.m. - meditation
New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
“The Science Behind Essential Oils” Complimentary
Wednesday, February 9 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
Wednesday, February 9 at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com.
“Sleep, Glorious Sleep” Complimentary
Wednesday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
Wednesday, February 16 at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com.
“First Degree Reiki” SAVE THE DATE FOR APRIL
Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 at the home of Patti Gould
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. For more information, you can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.