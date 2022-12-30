Mark your calendar for Friday, January 6 for the very first Fitness Festival (FIT FEST) at the MountainView Ballroom at 1 p.m. The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will be featuring demonstrations and the 411 on fitness programs from both HOA-1 and HOA-2. You will meet Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA-1, and Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA-2, as well as several members of their staff. This is your chance see demonstrations and learn first hand about ways to support your wellness goals, so don’t miss it.

At FIT FEST there is something for everyone and you will learn about fun classes and fitness training where you can:

Lose weight

Eliminate pain in the back, hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow, wrist, and alleviate migraines and planter fasciitis

Improve posture

Stimulate the nervous system

increases range of motion

Create functional strength

Strengthen the heart and help clear the arteries

Improve lung capacity

Stimulate the body’s immune system

Improve mental health

Manage Parkinson’s Disease

Build strength

Learn about Cardiovascular training, which is extremely crucial in maintaining your body and mind

Learn about 3 different types of Yoga

Reduce your risk of disease

Manage chronic illness

Help you stay socially active

Sleep better

Learn about Parkinson’s classes and chair classes

Push yourself harder

Work on sports performance

improve balance and prevent falls

Learn about options with personal trainers and small group training

Build your accountability

Janette Pyle, Director of Wellness and Fitness Department of HOA-2, and Bry Deter, Fitness Coordinator of SaddleBrooke HOA-1 will be presenting at the Fit Fest. Bry and Janette have so much to share to let residents know about the amazing and fun options they have in SaddleBrooke to maintain and/or improve their fitness and wellness. They will also be bringing some of their staff members to demonstrate and share more about your wellness alternatives. So, you will be able to explore a number of fitness possibilities all in one place.

Remember our other classes:

“Meditation” ComplimentaryEach Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

New class members can register at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 am — Meditation

“Introduction to Essential Oils” ComplimentaryYou’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button to get off to a great start.

Wednesday, January 4, at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr

Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, email winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.

The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey.