On the “First Friday” of June (Friday, June 3) at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke presents “Got Pain?” by S.D. Khalsa. Our “First Friday” programs are free and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. S.D. has been using and teaching the Egoscue method for a number of years. he Egoscue method was created by Pete Egoscue over 50 years ago. While 100 percent grounded in the physical sciences, it is designed to help people get out of pain entirely or dramatically reducing the severity of symptoms without needles, pills or the scalpel.

After some diagnostics and pictures, we give clients a tailored made menu of corrective exercises designed to bring the body closer to the original postural blueprint that we are born with. This process continues until the issue(s) are resolved to the clients satisfaction. At this point my work as an Egoscue therapist is done, but I now can offer the client the opportunity to do some personal training to accomplish their activities of daily living with even more ease and confidence or their favorite sport while at the same time supporting improved posture.

SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month, usually in the Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.

In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:

“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person

NOTE THE CHANGE IN DAY AND TIME: Each FRIDAY at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 am: instruction for new registered attendees

9:00 am: meditation

New class members MUST register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“I Can’t Believe You Can Do That!” Complimentary

It’s almost like a magic show! Holistic, clean, toxin-free, surprising products that work like magic for wellness, household cleaning, personal care, and skin care.

Wednesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.

Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

“Essential Oils 101” Complimentary

Everyone is turning to essential oils, but how do you use them and how do they work? How do you know which ones to purchase? This class will include what to look for and what to avoid.

Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.

Register by emailing winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, email winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also reach out to Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.