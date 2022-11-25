Are you sick and tired of the political ads? Have you lost or injured a relationship with a family member, friend or neighbor because of differences in opinion? Are you no longer able to have a civil discussion with certain members of your family or circle of friends? Are you dreading connecting with certain family members during the holiday season? It doesn’t have to be like this. And political or current events discussion do not have to be bad for your health.

On Friday, December 16, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the national organization, Braver Angels, will be presenting healthy ways to deal with these and other high charged situations. Nirvair Khalsa, the Braver Angels State Coordinator/Moderator will present a program on healing the division in our country and supporting a more perfect union. During this political time, we need Braver Angels! Due to a death in the family of the speaker, this program was moved from October to December.

NOTE: Please note the date change. With so many holiday parties and events scheduled in the ballroom, this is the only date we could get in December.

According to the website; Braver Angels is… “A national movement to bridge the partisan divide. We’re equally balanced between conservatives and progressives at every level of leadership. We work in communities, on college campuses, in the media, and in the halls of political power. Our strength comes from our members and most of our work is done by patriotic volunteers. If you’re heartsick about the rancor tearing us apart —If you believe that your opponents should not be your enemies—If you believe that America’s best days can be ahead of her—You need Braver Angels and we need you.”

The monthly programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN) are complimentary and open SaddleBrooke residents. You do not need to RSVP to programs at the ballroom, as we have a very large room.

In addition to our monthly program, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke also features a number of small group classes. These classes require registration.

“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person There are so many scientific benefits to meditation.

Each FRIDAY at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new registered attendees

9 a.m. — Meditation

New class members MUST register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” ComplementaryYou’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button to get off to a great start.

Wednesday, December 6 at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr

Register by sending an email to winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.