On Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. in the Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network presents bio-nutritional consultant Jeanette Walkley. Jeanette will be speaking on Live Blood Analysis. This type of blood testing allows individuals to get directly involved in understanding how things are functioning internally and what can be done to improve!

Live Blood Analysis is a powerful, proactive and personal health tool that allows each person to see the state of their internal health through one drop of Blood. We can see Plaque Buildup, Blood Clots, Cardiovascular Turbulence, Free Radicals, Heavy Metals, Liver and Kidney Toxicity, Colon Toxicity, Digestive Issues, Sugar Imbalances/Inflammation, Parasites, Candida, Immune Health….and more!

SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month, usually in the Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.

In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:

“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person

Each Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

3:30 p.m. - Instruction for new attendees

4:00 p.m. - Meditation

New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Wellness Wisdom” Complementary Q & A

Your questions about wellness.

Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr

Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. on Zoom.

Register by sending an email to at winsbaz@gmail.com.

“First Degree Reiki” By Reiki Master Patti Gould

Friday and Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at the home of Patti Gould

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Register by sending an email to at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

"I Can't Believe You Can Do That!" Complimentary

A cross between Life Hacks and Magic! Wellness Tips and Tricks you won't believe!

Tuesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. at Barbara's Home.

Send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com to register.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, email winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.