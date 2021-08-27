The Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) of SaddleBrooke is pleased to announce a seminar by Dr. Ann Baldwin, PhD, a Professor of Physiology at the University of Arizona and Director of Mind-Body-Science, for our “First Friday Seminar” on Friday, September 3 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Dr. Baldwin has degrees in BSc in Physics, University of Bristol UK, MSc in Radiation Physics and PhD in Physiology, University of London, UK. Ann focuses on reducing the damaging effects of stress using Biofeedback, Reiki, Trauma Release Exercises and Equine Facilitated Learning. Dr. Baldwin bridges the gap between energy healing and quantitative scientific enquiry.
There will be two very special offerings at this seminar:
- Those who arrive early will have an opportunity to sign up for a complimentary “Mini-Reiki” treatment from our speaker, Dr. Ann Baldwin, and one of our founders, Patti Gould. Mini treatments will take place at the end of the seminar.
- Dr. Baldwin will have copies of her new book, Reiki in Clinical Practice. A Science Based Guide, available at a special discounted price from the publisher.
In addition, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke has other classes and offerings for the month of September:
Weekly Mediation
Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in the Cactus Room at MountainView
Beginning Wednesday, September 1, we will have a complimentary weekly meditation session at the Cactus Room of MountainView Clubhouse each Wednesday at 4 p.m. Register by sending an email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
The Science Behind Essential Oils
Friday, September 17 at 2 p.m.
Back by popular demand, this complimentary class will offer both In Person and Zoom attendance. Everyone is turning to essential oils, but how do you use them and how do they work? This class will include the history and science behind essential oils, as well as what to look for and what to avoid. Register by sending an email to WINSBAZ@gmail.com.
Tossin’ Those Toxins
Wednesday, September 22 at 1 p.m.
This complimentary class is available both in person and on Zoom.
Toxic chemicals are lurking under your sink, in your shower, and in your cosmetic bag. How do you know what’s toxic and what’s not toxic? How can you replace those toxins with green products that are green and that actually work? Register by sending an email to WINSBAZ@gmail.com.
The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone in SaddleBrooke. If you would like to get on our newsletter email list, send an email to WINSBAZ@gmail.com.
Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even more golden. For more information email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.