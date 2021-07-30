Our August First Friday will feature Dr. Craig Brue speaking on the benefits of regular chiropractic care at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 6 in the MountainView Ballroom. Dr. Brue has over 40 years of clinical experience in wellness, and the treatment of the back, neck, and extremities. If you have ever wondered about chiropractic care, Dr. Brue’s program will probably answer a lot of your questions.
Dr. Craig Brue is a graduate of St. Olaf’s College in Northfield, Minnesota and the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. His post graduate training included geriatric care, whiplash, rehab exercises, diet, wellness, and the treatment of the extremities. Only after a complete spinal examination will he recommend care.
In addition to our First Friday Seminars at the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke continues to support you in many other ways.
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages are chocked full of humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page. Visit https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Small Group Classes and classes on Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom and small in person classes. Watch for information on our small group classes, which cover a wide range of topics from improving your sleep to Reiki and from the science behind essential oils to the science behind CBD. Zoom meetings and the small in person classes fill up quickly. To receive an invitation to a zoom class or the location of an in personal class, email your name and which class you want to winsbaz@gmail.com.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners as we find out how to make our golden years even more golden. Watch for details in the papers and other announcements. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call Barbara at (520) 358-1111 or Patti at (808) 281-9001.