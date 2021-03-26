On Friday, April 2, at 1 p.m., on Zoom, the Wellness Integrated Network proudly presents Dr. John Tanner from his office in Los Angeles, California. Participants will not only meet John and learn about his journey to heart healthy wellness, but they will also receive a complimentary book of their choice on health and/or nutrition. To obtain an invitation to this program on Zoom, just send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Dr. Tanner suffered near-fatal cardiac arrest 11-years ago. Since then, he has studied intensely the causes of heart disease, the leading killer in this country. To his surprise, he found that heart disease can be completely avoided through a proper diet, and that cancer, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and about 30 other diseases can be reduced, avoided, or reversed by this same diet. While the overwhelming majority of us think we are eating healthy, unless we change, research indicates that about two-thirds of us will die needlessly from diseases caused by our poor diet. In this talk, John will tell us his story and the scientific information we need to avoid heart disease and other leading killers.
John Tanner earned his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Caltech. John is Founder and CEO of Tanner Research, Inc., an advanced R&D company that was named to the "LA Fast 50" five years in a row and that develops software, electronics, and robotics. Dr. Tanner is also the founder and Director of NuSci, The Nutrition Science Foundation a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through education of nutrition science. More recently, he founded the healthy meal delivery company Little Green Forks, and the Tanner Care Health and Wellness Center dedicated to intensive disease reversal programs through lifestyle changes.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages is chocked full with humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page. Go to https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from zoom.us first. Zoom meetings are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a zoom class, email your name and which class you want to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list.
Take care of yourself and take care of each other!