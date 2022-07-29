On Friday, August 5 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) proudly presents Laser Therapy. Jennifer Vermilyea of The Edge Integrative Wellness will share the many benefits of Laser Therapy. Approved by the FDA and highly researched and studied, Laser Therapy or Light Laser Therapy, can be used with a number of injuries and medical conditions.

Jennifer Vermilyea began working with Laser Therapy over 10-years-ago. She is certified by both the Academy of Laser Dentistry and the World Clinical Laser Institute for multiple lasers, utilizing multiple wave lengths to accomplishment superior results with a wide spectrum of procedures. While Jennifer began working with lasers for dental issues, today she works with doctors and orthopedic surgeons on a wide range of sports injuries and medical conditions. WINs programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.

In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:

“Meditation” Complimentary and In-Person

Each FRIDAY at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m. - Instruction for new registered attendees

9 a.m. - Meditation

New class members MUST register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complementary

You’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, and all their many uses, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button to get off to a great start. In an hour you will learn about so many life-changing ways to use essential oils.

Monday, August 8 at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr

Monday, August 8 on Zoom at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, and 5 p.m. Pacific and Arizona Time

Register at winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

“Collagen - Beautiful Skin from the Inside Out” Complementary

Do you know the difference between type 1 and type 2 collegen? One is for your skin, and the other for your joints. But few collagen supplements include the type of collagen that improves your skin. Learn about beauty from the inside out and see results in 21 days.

Tuesday, August 16 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr

Tuesday, August 16 on Zoom at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, and 5 p.m. Pacific and Arizona Time

Register at winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.

First Degree Reiki Natural Healing Class

Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Class limited to six people at the home of Patti Gould

Register online at ReikiNaturalHealingUS.com for location.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, contact winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.